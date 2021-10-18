WBAA Arts Spotlight

-
We preview this afternoon's launch of In Studio WBAA, an occasional series from our studios in Purdue's Elliott Hall of Music. WBAA Content Director Greg…
-
The 55th season of the Lafayette Master Chorale opens Saturday, October 12th. Artistic Director Michael Bennett speaks to WBAA's John Clare about the…
-
This month, WBAA partners with Delphi Opera House for three concerts with classical, jazz, and folk music. WBAA's John Clare has The Vivaldi Project in…
-
They are a group that have been performing since 1842. We’ll hear from maestro Bill Kisinger about Lafayette Citizens Band. Thursday night (August 8) is…
-
The 51st Season is underway for Frankfort's Red Barn Summer Theatre. This week continues the play A Thousand Clowns by Herb Gardner, and on July 11th, A…
-
The Art Museum of Greater Lafayette opens a new exhibit, Status: Fluid/Dynamic this month. WBAA's John Clare spoke with artist Jason Myers, a native of…
-
Several theater performances take place every year at Wabash College. The African Company Presents Richard III is the next play. It concerns "a true…
-
WBAA’s John Clare talks with William Griffel and Rhonda Blacklock, from Purdue Musical Organizations. PMO offers six choral ensembles and one handbell…
-
WBAA’s John Clare talks with Richard Fudge, President of Friends of Bob Live Music Co-Op. They discuss the organization’s past and purpose, and preview…
-
Author, journalist, biographer, and cultural Historian Wil Haygood delivers the keynote address for the Purdue University celebration of the life and…