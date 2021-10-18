-
A year after securing additional power in the state legislature, Tippecanoe County Democrats held their seats on the Lafayette City Council and made…
An ordinance the West Lafayette City Council will consider Monday calls for the removal of any vehicle or equipment parked in new emergency snow…
While the four candidates for the three at-large seats on the West Lafayette City Council agree there should be a pause on building new highrises, they…
West Lafayette mayoral candidate Zachary Baiel says if he’s elected, he’d like to see a greater diversity of developers spending money in the city –…
Though West Lafayette leaders are thinking of changing the rules for how often rental units are inspected and how much landlords are charged for those…
A new West Lafayette law could extensively regulate private and commercial drone-flying in the city limits.The West Lafayette city council is set to hear…
The West Lafayette City Council is set to vote Monday on the Parks and Recreation Department’s action plan, which includes spending more than $1.8 million…
West Lafayette is now a so-called “safe haven” for immigrants – even though that declaration is likely to mean very little where the law is concerned.The…
The West Lafayette City Council is considering a resolution that would declare West Lafayette a safe haven for immigrants.The resolution seeks to…
The West Lafayette City Council has passed an ordinance mandating that any animal coming to a shelter be implanted with a microchip.The chips work as a…