Indiana Gov. Eric Holcomb closed K-12 schools through the end of the academic year last week, just as Tippecanoe County students and teachers eased into…
West Lafayette School Superintendent Rocky Killion confirmed Friday the parent of a West Lafayette Junior-Senior High School student tested negative for…
The parent of a West Lafayette Junior-Senior High School student is being tested for the coronavirus, according to an e-mail sent by West Lafayette School…
Educators at seven area schools are receiving grants to improve science teaching.Evonik is giving out eleven awards totaling $10,000 to prepare students…