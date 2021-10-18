-
More than 100 groups are asking the governor to veto a bill that would remove protections for many of the state’s wetlands. They delivered a letter to…
-
A bill that would get rid of state protections for some wetlands in Indiana narrowly passed the Senate. There’s only one stop before the controversial…
-
A bill that originally aimed to remove protections for Indiana’s wetlands has undergone some big and somewhat contradictory changes.On Monday, House…
-
A controversial bill that would dissolve protections for the state’s wetlands passed in the Senate on Monday.The author of the bill, Sen. Chris Garten…
-
Voluntary conservation farming practices are measurably decreasing nutrient pollution in the Mississippi River Basin, and this good news: from the…
-
Indiana has lost 95 percent of its wetlands since the 1800s, mostly to agricultural and housing developments.A non-profit group based in Fort Wayne is…