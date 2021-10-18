-
The 2018-19 Season finale for the Lafayette Symphony is this Saturday. WBAA's John Clare spoke to music director Nicholas Palmer about "Rock Stars."Learn…
This Sunday night the Wabash Valley Youth Symphony performs their spring concert at the Long Center in Lafayette. WBAA's John Clare spoke with conductor…
The Austalian Chamber Orchestra ends it's 2019 tour in Indiana Sunday night. WBAA's John Clare spoke to director Richard Tognetti about the tour, meals on…
Pianist Richard Goode is a legendary musician. A Nonesuch recording artist, Goode returns to West Lafayette Sunday afternoon in a solo program that spans…
WBAA's John Clare recently spoke with the Wabash Valley Youth Symphony's guest soloists Lily Kostraba, violin and David Kim, cello performing in the next…
The Iron Curtain, U-2 and Gary Powers, and culture all came together for pianist Byron Janis in 1960 as a United States cultural ambassador to the Soviet…
Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart doesn’t need a https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=cVikZ8Oe_XA">pop song to make him cool. His music is performed around the world!…
The Lafayette Symphony Orchestra performs Saturday evening at 7:30 at the Long Center. The program, “We Love the 80s ”, features music from Tchaikovsky,…
"What happens when a fearless improviser, already a top virtuoso in the city that dominates the music world, trades his piano keyboard for a blank…
Andre Watts entered the music scene at age 16 when Leonard Bernstein chose him to debut with the New York Philharmonic in a national broadcasted Young…