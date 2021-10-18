-
A new program starting later this month will give workers a pathway into highway construction careers. It’s a joint project between the Indiana Department…
-
This week on WBAA’s Ask The Mayor, Crawfordsville is on a quest for funding to mitigate train challenges through the Local Trax program — we ask where…
-
The Indiana Department of Workforce Development estimates there will be more than one million jobs to fill in the state by 2024 – and most of them won’t…
-
State leaders have joined a network in hopes of solving a projected employment gap.The Markle Foundation’s Skillful State Network links Indiana with 19…
-
Gov. Eric Holcomb has been on a workforce development tour of Indiana. He stopped in Anderson at the Purdue Polytechnic Institute Monday.During his visit,…
-
Crawfordsville Mayor Todd Barton is focusing a lot these days on fostering cooperation.He’s hosted the first of what he hopes will be a series of meetings…
-
Tippecanoe County bucked statewide trends last year when it saw more people move in than out. Between 2015 and 2016, the county saw a net population…