© 2021 WBAA
712 Third St. | West Lafayette, IN 47907
(765) 494-5920
squirrelheader.jpg
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations

Xavier

  • Xavier tops Purdue 63-57
    Purdue went six minutes in the second half against Xavier without scoring a point. That stretch allowed the Musketeers to turn a two point deficit into a…