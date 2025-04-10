Local News
Indiana lawmakers passed a sweeping deregulation bill that aims to clean up and simplify the state’s education code, despite concerns about several of its provisions.
Indiana teachers will receive a minimum salary of $45,000 starting in July if Gov. Mike Braun signs a measure passed by state lawmakers. That would boost the state’s minimum pay by $5,000 a year. The final measure also strips a provision that would have required schools to provide paid paternal leave.
Following a series of internal investigations into the Indiana Economic Development Corporation, the Braun administration is launching a forensic audit. Secretary of Commerce David Adams said there are enough questions that a “comprehensive look” is necessary.
A measure meant to increase transparency about human sexuality education in schools passed both legislative chambers Wednesday without language to repeal instruction about consent to sexual activity.
Lawmakers passed a measure last year that says most students who do not pass the state's third grade reading exam cannot move forward to fourth grade. The House gave its final approval this week for another bill that gives students another chance to take that test before being retained.
A Tippecanoe County high school team brought home a world championship award in robotics.
A measure meant to better align education in Indiana to the state’s workforce needs is headed to the governor’s desk. It received wide support from Senate lawmakers despite lingering concerns about its effect on colleges, universities and employers.
School corporations will be able to set aside revenue for supplemental payments to some teachers under a measure signed into law by Gov. Mike Braun Wednesday.
Gov. Mike Braun is withdrawing about 50 Indiana National Guard members from the southern U.S. border, ending a deployment that goes back to early 2024.
A far-reaching education deregulation measure passed through the Indiana Senate Tuesday. The bill advanced despite fierce debate and concern from some lawmakers that it removes guidelines for social-emotional learning.
The Senate gave its final stamp of approval to a major property tax reform package Tuesday, sending the measure to the governor.The headline, from Sen. Travis Holdman (R-Markle): property tax relief for most homeowners.