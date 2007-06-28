© 2022 WBAA
712 Third St. | West Lafayette, IN 47907
(765) 494-5920
squirrelheader.jpg
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations

Brad Bird and Patton Oswalt, Telling a Rat's Tale

Fresh Air
Published June 28, 2007 at 11:00 AM EDT
<em>Ratatouille </em>director Brad Bird (left) with Patton Oswalt, who plays the leading rat.
Disney/Pixar
<em>Ratatouille </em>director Brad Bird (left) with Patton Oswalt, who plays the leading rat.
Listen to the Original Interview

Director Brad Bird and actor Patton Oswalt talk about their film Ratatouille.

The new picture, from digital-animation powerhouse Pixar, opens nationwide tomorrow; it's a comedy about a foodie rat who becomes a chef in a top Paris kitchen.

Bird previously directed and wrote The Incredibles and The Iron Giant.

Oswalt, who provides the voice of the leading rat, Remy, is a writer and stand-up comedian. He's also something of a serious foodie himself — which is in part why Bird wanted him to play his furry hero.

This interview first aired on June 28, 2007.

Copyright 2022 Fresh Air. To see more, visit Fresh Air.

Tags

Fresh Air