'Wait Wait' for Jan. 1, 2022: Happy New Year Edition

It was both the longest and shortest year ever, but we finally made it! This week, we say goodbye to 2021 by remembering some of our favorite moments from the past year, because it's more fun than trying to remember the words to "Auld Lang Syne." Click the link above to hear the full audio.

Robin and Brook Lopez Play Not My Job

Robin and Brook Lopez are the only seven-foot-tall identical twins in the NBA. They bring the competitiveness of their on court rivalry onto the show when we ask them three questions about the shortest U.S. presidents in a game we call, "Lopezes, Meet the Low Prezes!"

Panel Questions:

Beach Bummer, Fruit Snack, Mrs. Smith Goes To Cambridge, Viral Restaurant

André De Shields Plays Not My Job

André De Shields is a Broadway legend, starring in such hits as Hadestown, The Wiz, Ain't Misbehavin' and The Full Monty. He knows so much about Broadway, that we asked him three questions about narrow ways, namely, canals.

Martin Short Plays Not My Job

Comedy (and Canadian) icon Martin Short is the star of one of 2021's bright spots, Only Murders in the Building, so when he joined us earlier this year, we had him play a game we called, "Only Murders of Crows in the Building."

Jane Kaczmarek Plays Not My Job

Jane Kaczmarek is one of the most successful sitcom actors of all time, nominated for Emmy awards seven years in a row for her performance as Lois in Malcolm in the Middle. When she joined us on stage at Tanglewood, we asked her three questions about middle fingers throughout history.



