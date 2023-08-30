© 2023 WBAA
Dr. Caitlin Bernard's case with licensing board finished, both sides decline appeals

IPB News | By Brandon Smith
Published August 30, 2023 at 4:05 PM EDT
Caitlin Bernard is a White woman with balayage hair, wearing a green top under a black blazer.
Brandon Smith
/
IPB News
Dr. Caitlin Bernard was reprimanded by the Indiana Medical Licensing Board but allowed to continue practicing without any restrictions.

Dr. Caitlin Bernard’s case before the Indiana Medical Licensing Board is officially over after both sides opted not to appeal the board’s decision.

The board voted in May to reprimand Bernard but did not prevent her from practicing.

Bernard provided abortion care to a 10-year-old rape victim from Ohio last year and then discussed that case with the Indianapolis Star. Targeted by Attorney General Todd Rokita, Bernard was eventually reprimanded by the state medical licensing board for what it said was a patient privacy violation — though national experts disagree on whether the physician broke any privacy rules.

Rokita declared victory after the board’s decision, though the panel rejected the most serious charges the attorney general leveled against Bernard, with the board president calling her a “good doctor.”

Both sides opted not to appeal the licensing board’s ruling. In a statement, Bernard said her time is better spent focusing on providing care. She also warned against using the outcome of her case as precedent for politicians to attack doctors who provide care they personally disagree with.

Brandon is our Statehouse bureau chief. Contact him at bsmith@ipbs.org or follow him on Twitter at @brandonjsmith5.

Brandon Smith
Brandon Smith has covered the Statehouse for Indiana Public Broadcasting for more than a decade, spanning three governors and a dozen legislative sessions. He's also the host of Indiana Week in Review, a weekly political and policy discussion program seen and heard across the state. He previously worked at KBIA in Columbia, Missouri and WSPY in Plano, Illinois. His first job in radio was in another state capitol - Jefferson City, Missouri - as a reporter for three stations around the Show-Me State.
