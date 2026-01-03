Fresh Air Weekend: Ben Stiller and Pedro Pascal

Fresh Air Weekend highlights some of the best interviews and reviews from past weeks, as well as new program elements specially paced for weekends. Our weekend show emphasizes interviews with writers, filmmakers, actors and musicians, and it often includes excerpts from live in-studio concerts. This week:

In Ben Stiller's showbiz family, there was little separation between home and stage: After his parents died, Stiller found a stash of their audio recordings. Those tapes of comedians Jerry Stiller and Anne Meara are at the center of the documentary Stiller & Meara: Nothing Is Lost.

'The Last of Us' actor Pedro Pascal says he wouldn't want to survive an apocalypse: The Chilean-born actor has faced countless on-screen challenges, including cosmic battles and cartel kingpins. Before he hit it big, he spent much of his 20s and 30s struggling to make it in the New York theater scene.

You can listen to the original interviews here:

Copyright 2026 NPR