All IN: The crowdfunding model / science of sleep

IPB News | By All IN staff
Published March 10, 2022 at 5:06 PM EST

Today we learn about the crowdfunding model, and a platform in Indiana working to help groups accomplish their goals.

We also dive into the world of sleep. Are we getting enough?

Produced by Mariam Sobh.

Guests:

Bridget Anderson

Patronicity vice president

Adam Hall

Wabash Parks Department parks superintendent

Meagan Heber

Indiana Housing and Community Development Authority placemaking manager

Kim Nyberg

Madison Area Arts Alliance executive director

Victoria Beatty

Growing Places Indy executive director

Dr. Harish Rao

Riley Hospital for Children associate director of pediatric sleep program

Dr. Stephanie Stahl

Indiana University Health sleep medicine and neurology specialist

All IN
All IN staff