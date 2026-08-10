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167th Anniversary of Balloon Jupiter Lafayette 1st Air Mail

167th Anniversary of Balloon Jupiter Lafayette 1st Air Mail

Celebrating 167th Anniversary of 17 August 1859 Balloon Jupiter, Professor Wise , flight from Lafayette Indiana. First ever Air Mail which carried 123 letters.

West Lafayette Public Library
02:00 PM - 03:30 PM on Mon, 17 Aug 2026

Event Supported By

Lafayette Stamp Club, Indiana
https://sites.google.com/lafatettestampclub.com/lafayette-stamp-club
West Lafayette Public Library
208 W Columbia St
West Lafayette, Indiana 47906
765-743-2261
ebrown@wlaf.lib.in.us
http://westlafayettepubliclibrary.org/