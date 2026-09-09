2026 Kwanzaa Celebration: We Are Family
2026 Kwanzaa Celebration: We Are Family
We invite you to commemorate Kwanzaa with us and contribute to its positive impact on our community. Your presence and participation will make a meaningful difference as we celebrate Kwanzaa’s principles and support the “It Takes A Village” program.
Join Good Samaritan Project for our 7th Annual Kwanzaa Celebration on Saturday, December 19, from 2 to 5 p.m. Everyone is welcome.
Kwanzaa Celebration Highlights:
- Cultural performances and entertainment
- Delicious food and refreshments
- Kwanzaa Community Spirit Awards
- Cornbread Contest
Your support reaches beyond the celebration. Event proceeds support Good Samaritan Project’s year-round programs for families experiencing poverty, disadvantaged youth, low-income seniors, and veterans. They also support our work to help people find and maintain stable housing.