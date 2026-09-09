2026 NICHES Jack-O'-Lantern Hike
2026 NICHES Jack-O'-Lantern Hike
Experience the magic of hundreds of glowing Jack-O'-Lanterns at Clegg Memorial Gardens October 29, 30, and 31! Join NICHES Land Trust for a family-friendly nighttime hike. Registration is required—reserve your spot today at nicheslandtrust.org/calendar.
Clegg Memorial Garden
$0 - 10
06:00 PM - 09:30 PM, every day through Oct 31, 2026.
Event Supported By
NICHES Land Trust
(765) 423-1325
niches@nicheslandtrust.org
Clegg Memorial Garden
1782 N 400 ELafayette, Indiana 47905
5134905080
sam@nicheslandtrust.org