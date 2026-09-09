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2026 NICHES Jack-O'-Lantern Hike

2026 NICHES Jack-O'-Lantern Hike

Experience the magic of hundreds of glowing Jack-O'-Lanterns at Clegg Memorial Gardens October 29, 30, and 31! Join NICHES Land Trust for a family-friendly nighttime hike. Registration is required—reserve your spot today at nicheslandtrust.org/calendar.

Clegg Memorial Garden
$0 - 10
06:00 PM - 09:30 PM, every day through Oct 31, 2026.
Get Tickets

Event Supported By

NICHES Land Trust
(765) 423-1325
niches@nicheslandtrust.org
https://www.nicheslandtrust.org/
Clegg Memorial Garden
1782 N 400 E
Lafayette, Indiana 47905
5134905080
sam@nicheslandtrust.org
https://www.nicheslandtrust.org/