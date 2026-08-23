20th Anniversary Celebration
20th Anniversary Celebration
Join us at Nine Irish Brothers in West Lafayette for our 20th Anniversary Celebration on Saturday, September 19, 2026, beginning at 1 PM. We'll be featuring live music from fan-favorites Lachlan, The Whiskey Runners, and Highland Reign, as well as drink and food specials and plenty of giveaways.
Nine Irish Brothers
01:00 PM - 04:00 PM on Sat, 19 Sep 2026
Event Supported By
Nine Irish Brothers
7657464782
contact@nineirishbrothers.com
Artist Group Info
20th Anniversary Celebration
Nine Irish Brothers
119 Howard AvenueWest Lafayette, Indiana 47906
7657464782
contact@nineirishbrothers.com