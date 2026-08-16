3 Shows, 2 Artists, 1 Venue – Lorie Amick & LaDonna Vohar, Sept. 18-Nov.14

Opening is during the Downtown Gallery Walk, September 18, 6-9 p.m.

Join Lorie and LaDonna for the opening of three new exhibitions at Artists’ Own during Downtown Lafayette’s September Gallery Walk.

1 Something to Crow About – A playful collaboration celebrating crows through paintings, sculpture, fiber art and handmade books

2 Impact – Lorie Amick’s powerful exploration of injury, recovery, gratitude and resilience following a life changing collision.

3 Detour - LaDonna Vohar’s reflections on life’s unexpected turns and the creativity that can emerge along the way.

Experience three unique exhibitions, three distinct stories, and an evening celebrating the power of art. Together, these exhibitions explore the many paths of the human experience including life’s unexpected detours through paintings, sculpture, and fiber art. All three exhibits will be on display at Artists’ Own 518 Main Street Lafayette, IN

