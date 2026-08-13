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93rd Annual Purdue Christmas Show

93rd Annual Purdue Christmas Show

Sat Dec 5 - 12pm ET
Sat Dec 5 - 4pm ET
Sat Dec 5 - 8pm ET

The 93rd Annual Purdue Christmas Show will shine Boilermaker bright with an all-student cast, festive music, and dazzling performances on stage. Presented by Purdue Musical Organizations, this beloved holiday tradition brings together more than 300 talented Purdue students in a heartwarming celebration. From holiday classics to contemporary favorites, each performance captures the spirit of joy and wonder that defines this special time of year. Whether attending for the first time or returning for a yearly tradition, audiences are sure to experience an unforgettable evening!

Payne & Mencias Palladium
$50+
12:00 PM - 10:00 PM on Sat, 5 Dec 2026
Get Tickets

Event Supported By

Purdue Musical Organizations
(765) 494-3941
pmomdm@purdue.edu
purdue.edu/pmo

Artist Group Info

Purdue Musical Organizations
pmomdm@purdue.edu
purdue.edu/pmo
Payne & Mencias Palladium
1 Carter Green
Carmel, Indiana 46032
3178433800
Tickets@TheCenterPresents.org
https://thecenterpresents.org/tickets-events/events/2627/rental/purdue-christmas-show/