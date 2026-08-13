Sat Dec 5 - 12pm ET

Sat Dec 5 - 4pm ET

Sat Dec 5 - 8pm ET

The 93rd Annual Purdue Christmas Show will shine Boilermaker bright with an all-student cast, festive music, and dazzling performances on stage. Presented by Purdue Musical Organizations, this beloved holiday tradition brings together more than 300 talented Purdue students in a heartwarming celebration. From holiday classics to contemporary favorites, each performance captures the spirit of joy and wonder that defines this special time of year. Whether attending for the first time or returning for a yearly tradition, audiences are sure to experience an unforgettable evening!