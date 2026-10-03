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AAAHHH! The Floor is Lava!

AAAHHH! The Floor is Lava!

A drop-in program where participants must use the available materials to make their way across the lava floor, but they must be careful not to touch the lava ground or risk being tagged by the lava monster!

This is a must register event. You may register at the link below:

https://tippecanoe.librarycalendar.com/event/floor-lava-15508

Registration closes October 16, 2026 at 11:59 PM

For kids, teens & families.

Program Type: Program
Age Group: General\Family

Dr. Lewis and Marjory Urschel Meeting Room

Tippecanoe County Public Library - Wea Prairie
03:00 PM - 05:00 PM on Sat, 17 Oct 2026
Tippecanoe County Public Library - Wea Prairie
4200 S. 18th Street
Lafayette, Indiana 47909
(765) 588-3002