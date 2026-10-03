AAAHHH! The Floor Is Lava! Participants must use the available materials to make their way across the lava floor, but they must be careful not to touch the lava ground or risk being tagged by the lava monster!

For kids, teens, families.

Wed. Oct 21 6:30-7:30

Thursday, Oct 22 10-12

Call (765) 429-0119 to register

Alfred J. and Dorothy N. McAllister Meeting Room A + B