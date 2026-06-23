AAAHHH! The Floor is Lava!

Participants must use the available materials to make their way across the lava floor, but they must be careful not to touch the lava ground or risk being tagged by the lava monster!

For kids, teens, families.

Registration is required for this event. You can register at the link below:

https://tippecanoe.librarycalendar.com/event/floor-lava-11662

or call the Klondike Branch at: 765-463-5893

Registration will close on June 26, 2026 @ 11:00pm.

Dr. Lewis and Marjory Urschel Meeting Room

Program Type: Program

Age Group: Child 0-5, Child 6-11, Teen 12-18, General/Family