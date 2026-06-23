AAAHHH! The Floor is Lava!
AAAHHH! The Floor is Lava!
Participants must use the available materials to make their way across the lava floor, but they must be careful not to touch the lava ground or risk being tagged by the lava monster!
For kids, teens, families.
Registration is required for this event. You can register at the link below:
https://tippecanoe.librarycalendar.com/event/floor-lava-11662
or call the Klondike Branch at: 765-463-5893
Registration will close on June 26, 2026 @ 11:00pm.
Dr. Lewis and Marjory Urschel Meeting Room
Program Type: Program
Age Group: Child 0-5, Child 6-11, Teen 12-18, General/Family
Tippecanoe County Public Library - Wea Prairie
03:00 PM - 05:00 PM on Sat, 27 Jun 2026
Tippecanoe County Public Library - Wea Prairie
4200 S. 18th StreetLafayette, Indiana 47909
(765) 588-3002