Adzooks Puppets
Adzooks Puppets
Join us for the Adzooks Puppet performances, in commemoration the 10th Anniversary of our Wyandotte Branch.
Tickets are available at our Wyandotte and Holman locations.
Wyandotte performance 11:00 AM call 765-447-4774 to reserve your tickets
Holman performance 3:00 PM call 765-429-0119 to reserve your tickets
Tippecanoe County Public Library - Wyandotte
11:00 AM - 12:00 PM on Sat, 22 Aug 2026
Tippecanoe County Public Library - Wyandotte
5542 E 50 SLafayette, Indiana 47905
(765) 447-4774