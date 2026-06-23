Help save lives by donating blood at an American Red Cross Blood Drive. Blood donations are critically needed to support patients undergoing surgery, receiving cancer treatment, recovering from injuries, and facing other medical emergencies. Every donation can make a lifesaving difference for those in need. As a special thank-you, donors who give blood between July 13 and July 31 will receive a Fandango Movie Rewards. Appointments are encouraged and can be scheduled by visiting RedCrossBlood.org using sponsor code koc456 or calling 1-800-RED CROSS (1-800-733-2767).