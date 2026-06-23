American Red Cross Blood Drive
American Red Cross Blood Drive
Help save lives by donating blood at an American Red Cross Blood Drive. Blood donations are critically needed to support patients undergoing surgery, receiving cancer treatment, recovering from injuries, and facing other medical emergencies. Every donation can make a lifesaving difference for those in need. As a special thank-you, donors who give blood in August will receive a $20 Amazon Gift Card. Appointments are encouraged and can be scheduled by visiting RedCrossBlood.org using sponsor code NorthendCCenter or calling 1-800-RED CROSS (1-800-733-2767).
Northend Community Center
11:30 AM - 05:00 PM on Fri, 7 Aug 2026
Northend Community Center
2000 Elmwood AveLafayette, Indiana 47904
765-449-3760
handerson@faithlafayette.org