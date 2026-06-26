Archaeology Month Celebration with TCHA and Purdue Anthropology

Join the Tippecanoe County Historical Association (TCHA) and Purdue University’s Department of Anthropology in celebration of Indiana Archaeology Month!

This free event is designed to cater to all ages, featuring hands-on activites such as:

- Atlatl Dart Throw

- Artifact Show and Tell

- Artifact Identification

- Archaeology Activity Books

- Mock Excavation Activity

- Free entry to the Tippecanoe Battlefield Museum