© 2026 | Privacy Policy
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Archaeology Month Celebration with TCHA and Purdue Anthropology

Archaeology Month Celebration with TCHA and Purdue Anthropology

Join the Tippecanoe County Historical Association (TCHA) and Purdue University’s Department of Anthropology in celebration of Indiana Archaeology Month!

This free event is designed to cater to all ages, featuring hands-on activites such as:
- Atlatl Dart Throw
- Artifact Show and Tell
- Artifact Identification
- Archaeology Activity Books
- Mock Excavation Activity
- Free entry to the Tippecanoe Battlefield Museum

Tippecanoe Battlefield Park and Museum
10:00 AM - 02:00 PM on Sat, 19 Sep 2026

Event Supported By

Tippecanoe County Historical Association (TCHA) & Purdue Anthropology
765-476-8411 Ext. 4
programs@tippecanoehistory.org
https://tippecanoehistory.org/
Tippecanoe Battlefield Park and Museum
200 Battleground Ave
Battle Ground, Indiana 47920
765-476-8411 Ext. 4
programs@tippecanoehistory.org
https://tippecanoehistory.org/our-places/tippecanoe-battlefield-museum/