Archaeology Month Celebration with TCHA and Purdue Anthropology
Archaeology Month Celebration with TCHA and Purdue Anthropology
Join the Tippecanoe County Historical Association (TCHA) and Purdue University’s Department of Anthropology in celebration of Indiana Archaeology Month!
This free event is designed to cater to all ages, featuring hands-on activites such as:
- Atlatl Dart Throw
- Artifact Show and Tell
- Artifact Identification
- Archaeology Activity Books
- Mock Excavation Activity
- Free entry to the Tippecanoe Battlefield Museum
Tippecanoe Battlefield Park and Museum
10:00 AM - 02:00 PM on Sat, 19 Sep 2026
Event Supported By
Tippecanoe County Historical Association (TCHA) & Purdue Anthropology
765-476-8411 Ext. 4
programs@tippecanoehistory.org
Tippecanoe Battlefield Park and Museum
200 Battleground AveBattle Ground, Indiana 47920
765-476-8411 Ext. 4
programs@tippecanoehistory.org