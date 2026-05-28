Art After Hours
Art After Hours
Liven up your weeknight with an evening at the Art Museum! Stroll to music through the galleries, peruse a pop-up art sale, and enjoy drink specials during these rarely offered times. Whether it's date night, girls' night, or a treat for yourself, art always feels more special after hours.
$5 Entry for General Admission
Free for Art Museum Members
Art Museum of Greater Lafayette
$5 for General Admission | Free for Museum Members
05:00 PM - 08:00 PM on Wed, 24 Jun 2026
Event Supported By
Art Museum of Greater Lafayette
Art Museum of Greater Lafayette
102 S 10th StreetLafayette, Indiana 47905
7657421128