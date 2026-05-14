Art on the Wabash
Art on the Wabash
West Lafayette's Tapawingo Park will once again be transformed into a lively art market featuring regional artists, live music, food trucks, kids’ activities, and more!
Spend your day strolling by the river, while shopping locally to support our vibrant artisan community. Thanks to our sponsors, admission and parking are free! See you there!
Tapawingo Park
10:00 AM - 04:00 PM on Sun, 27 Sep 2026
Event Supported By
Art Museum of Greater Lafayette
Tapawingo Park
100 Tapawingo DriveWest Lafayette, Indiana 47906
765-807-1700
aestes@lafayette.in.gov