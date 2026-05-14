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Art on the Wabash

Art on the Wabash

West Lafayette's Tapawingo Park will once again be transformed into a lively art market featuring regional artists, live music, food trucks, kids’ activities, and more!

Spend your day strolling by the river, while shopping locally to support our vibrant artisan community. Thanks to our sponsors, admission and parking are free! See you there!

Tapawingo Park
10:00 AM - 04:00 PM on Sun, 27 Sep 2026

Event Supported By

Art Museum of Greater Lafayette
https://www.artlafayette.org
Tapawingo Park
100 Tapawingo Drive
West Lafayette, Indiana 47906
765-807-1700
aestes@lafayette.in.gov
https://www.tippecanoe.in.gov/1029/Wabash-River-Clean-Up