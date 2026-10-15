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Bad Art Night

Bad Art Night

No talent for art? Can folks just not handle your "unique" artistic vision? No worries. Forget perfection and join us for a night of low-pressure fun. We supply the materials; you bring the terrible ideas. The goal is simple: make the absolute worst masterpiece possible. If your art stands out from the pack - funny, bad, or downright ugly - you could win a prize!

Program Type: Program

Age Group: Teen 12-18

Dr. Lewis and Marjory Urschel Meeting Room

Tippecanoe County Public Library - Wea Prairie
05:00 PM - 06:30 PM on Tue, 24 Nov 2026
Tippecanoe County Public Library - Wea Prairie
4200 S. 18th Street
Lafayette, Indiana 47909
(765) 588-3002