Bad Art Night
Bad Art Night
No talent for art? Can folks just not handle your "unique" artistic vision? No worries. Forget perfection and join us for a night of low-pressure fun. We supply the materials; you bring the terrible ideas. The goal is simple: make the absolute worst masterpiece possible. If your art stands out from the pack - funny, bad, or downright ugly - you could win a prize!
Program Type: Program
Age Group: Teen 12-18
Dr. Lewis and Marjory Urschel Meeting Room
Tippecanoe County Public Library - Wea Prairie
05:00 PM - 06:30 PM on Tue, 24 Nov 2026
Tippecanoe County Public Library - Wea Prairie
4200 S. 18th StreetLafayette, Indiana 47909
(765) 588-3002