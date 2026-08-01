Bilingual Storytime

La profesora Brenda Sarmiento de la Universidad de Purdue y sus estudiantes llevarán a cabo una hora de cuentos bilingüe en la sucursal Holman de la biblioteca pública, en el centro de Lafayette. Habrá cuentos, actividades y una manualidad que ayudarán a los niños y a los padres a hacer conexiones entre los diferentes idiomas.

Professor Brenda Sarmiento from Purdue University and her fellow students will be doing a bilingual (Spanish) storytime at the Holman Branch Library. There will be stories, activities, and a craft that help kids and parents make connections to the different languages.

In the youth room Under the Sculpture

Program Type: Storytime

Age Group: Child 0-5, Child 6-11, General/Family

