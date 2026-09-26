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Bloody Tinth at Nine Irish Brothers in Lafayette

Bloody Tinth at Nine Irish Brothers in Lafayette

Yass! A fun night of Celtic rock is in store from The Bloody Tinth! A fantastic, dynamic group coming all the way from Cincinatti, the Tinth are a cohesive and energetic band. You're gonna love them.

Nine Irish Brothers
07:00 PM - 10:00 PM on Sat, 14 Nov 2026

Event Supported By

Nine Irish Brothers
7657464782
contact@nineirishbrothers.com
http://www.nineirishbothers.com

Artist Group Info

Bloody Tinth
Nine Irish Brothers
119 Howard Avenue
West Lafayette, Indiana 47906
7657464782
contact@nineirishbrothers.com
http://www.nineirishbrothers.com