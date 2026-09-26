Bloody Tinth at Nine Irish Brothers in West Lafayette
Bloody Tinth at Nine Irish Brothers in West Lafayette
Yass! A fun night of Celtic rock is in store from The Bloody Tinth! A fantastic, dynamic group coming all the way from Cincinatti, the Tinth are a cohesive and energetic band. You're gonna love them.
Nine Irish Brothers
09:00 PM - 11:00 PM on Fri, 13 Nov 2026
Event Supported By
Nine Irish Brothers
7657464782
contact@nineirishbrothers.com
Artist Group Info
Bloody Tinth
Nine Irish Brothers
119 Howard AvenueWest Lafayette, Indiana 47906
7657464782
contact@nineirishbrothers.com