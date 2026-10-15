Bug Architects

Discover the incredible engineering skills of the insect world! Thanks to the Purdue University Department of Entomology, we are thrilled to host a unique, hands-on program where the world’s tiniest builders take center stage.

Participants will get an up-close look at stunning framed insect displays and observe live bugs provided by Purdue's experts to see how they build their homes and other infrastructure. After getting inspired by them, you will get to unleash your own creativity with fun, insect-themed crafts to take home.

Best for kids, families, and curious minds of all ages.

Program Type: Program

Age Group: General/Family

Dr. Lewis and Marjory Urschel Meeting Room