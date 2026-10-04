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"Carpati: 50 Miles, 50 Years"

"Carpati: 50 Miles, 50 Years"

This powerful documentary film follows Zev Godinger, a Jewish ice cream man of the Carpathian Mountains, as he returns to his birthplace for the first time since he was deported to Auschwitz in 1944. Written and directed by YALE STROM, Carpati shows the rich history of the Jewish culture that once thrived in the Carpathian region (then in Czechoslovakia, today Ukraine) through Zev's journey full of childhood memories and a mission to bring a Torah to his childhood synagogue.
YALE STROM will be present to discuss the film.

Purdue Krannert Building, Room G016
07:30 PM - 11:59 PM on Tue, 10 Nov 2026

Event Supported By

Purdue Film & Video Department
fxbob@purdue.edu

Artist Group Info

Yale Strom
Purdue Krannert Building, Room G016
403 Mitch Daniels Blvd
West Lafayette, Indiana 47906