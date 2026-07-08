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CCGS: A Trip to Watch the Antelope Play

CCGS: A Trip to Watch the Antelope Play

Join Rex Bowman for his presentation, “A Trip to Watch the Antelopes Play,” at the Frankfort Community Public Library on July 28 at 5:30 p.m.

In honor of America 250, Bowman will give a presentation sharing the highlights of his trip through the beautiful states of Colorado, Utah, and Arizona. The adventure began with a nearly 32-hour train trip from Crawfordsville, Ind. to Grand Junction, Colo. From there, he and his wife rented a car and meandered their way through Colorado, Utah, and Arizona, visiting many monuments, national parks, and even several state parks. Historic towns, cities, and other points of interest dotted their way to watch the antelopes play in the deserts of Phoenix, Ariz.

This Clinton County Genealogical Society meeting is free and open to the public. It will be held in the Library’s Room 219. For more information, contact Jill Garrison at (765) 654-8746, ext. 1137 or jgarrison@myfcpl.org.

Clinton County Genealogical Society
05:30 PM - 07:00 PM on Tue, 28 Jul 2026

Event Supported By

Clinton County Genealogical Society
clintoncogensociety@gmail.com
Clinton County Genealogical Society
208 W Clinton Street
Frankfort, Indiana 46041
(765) 654-8746
clintoncogensociety@gmail.com
https://myfcpl.org