CCGS-Moses Allen's Civil War

Join Jeffrey Heavilon as he shares his ancestor Moses Rush Allen’s Civil War

letters at the Frankfort Community Public Library on Aug. 25 at 5:30 p.m.

Allen, a Clinton County native, served as a private in Company I of the 100th Indiana Infantry

from September 1862 to June 1865. He marched over 4,000 miles and participated in 25

battles, starting with the siege of Vicksburg. Allen took part in Gen. Sherman’s Atlanta and

Savannah campaigns.

After his Civil War service, he returned to Clinton County and eventually became one of the

largest landholders in Washington Township. During Allen’s time, he was known for his

excellent judgment in business matters, and he frequently assisted his neighbors and friends

with legal matters.

Heavilon retired from an orthopedic surgeon practice with Central Indiana Orthopedics in 2020.

Since then, he has been researching his ancestors, spoiling grandchildren whenever possible,

and working with the Exchange Club to make Muncie, Ind. a better place to live.

This Clinton County Genealogical Society meeting is free and open to the public. It will be held

in the Library’s lower level meeting room. For more information, contact Jill Garrison at (765)

654-8746, ext. 1137 or jgarrison@myfcpl.org.