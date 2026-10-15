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Central Presbyterian Advent Wreath-Making Class

Central Presbyterian Advent Wreath-Making Class

Tuesday night, November 17th, Central Presbyterian Church presents a freeAdvent Wreath-Making Class. The fun starts at 6pm in the gathering space of the church sanctuary and the night will wrap up at 8pm.People participating in this craft workshop will get to take their beautiful Advent wreaths home to share with family and friends.

Central Presbyterian Church, located at 31 N 7th St, downtown Lafayette.

For more information visit centralpreschurch.org or the church Facebook page

Central Presbyterian Church
06:00 PM - 08:00 PM on Tue, 17 Nov 2026

Artist Group Info

keith@bettermerchants.com
Central Presbyterian Church
31 North 7th Street
Lafayette, Indiana 47901