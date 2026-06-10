Children's Box Parade

The Lafayette Noon Optimist Club presents a FREE event for kids of all ages! Decorate a festooned 4th of July mini-float using an old shoebox or other materials--stretch those creative muscles!

Meet at 904 E. State Street by 10:30AM to parade down 9th Street Hill. Enjoy a flag ceremony, sweet treat, face painting, balloon art, prizes, and more on the lawn of The Fowler House.

Special thanks to The City of Lafayette, Historic Ninth Street Hill Neighborhood, The Fowler House, and The Art Museum of Greater Lafayette for partnering with us to bring back this beloved community event!

Questions? Contact Karah at treasurer@ninthstreethill.org