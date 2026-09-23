Chris Janson: Wild Horses Untamed

Chris Janson is the real deal. An accomplished, award-winning artist, producer, and songwriter. Janson’s live shows and songwriting set him on a path of great success. The Grand Ol Opry Member has amassed billions of global streams, Gold and Multi-Platinum awards, more than 10M in sales as a solo artist, and excess of 15M in sales combined with hits recorded by other notable artists such as Tim McGraw “Truck Yeah”, LoCash “How I’ll Always Be”, Hank Williams Jr. “Love This Life”, and more. Janson is best Known for his true-to-self anthems, five of which are Number 1 hits including "Buy Me A Boat" (5xPlatinum),"Fix A Drink" (Platinum), "Good Vibes" (Platinum), "All I Need Is You" and "Done" (Gold). Additional certifications include "Drunk Girl" (Platinum), "Hold in Her" (Gold), and his Buy Me a Boat album (Gold). Janson has been awarded twice with the prestigious NSAI “Top 10 Songs I Wish I’d Written” award, received an ACM Award, iHeart Radio Country Song of The Year award, among numerous nominations from the ACM and CMA. He is a self-taught multi-instrumentalist, mastering more than 10 instruments. Aside from his music, Janson is a happily married husband and father. He is involved in many notable Conservation and Philanthropy efforts, alongside his long-time partnership with Bass Pro Shops and his official partnership with nationally branded, Crav’n Flavor. Chris Janson was a small-town kid who dreamed big, won big, and proudly lives the American Dream. His latest album, Wild Horses, is out now.