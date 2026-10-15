Christmas in the Village presented by the Illiana Antique Power Association
Christmas in the Village presented by the Illiana Antique Power Association
Join us for a fun family Christmas celebration! Enjoy our wooded grounds set with unique buildings and decorated with beautiful Christmas lights. There are activities for the young and old including Santa and Mrs. Claus. This event is our gift to the community and is free, however we are collecting non-perishable food items for the local food pantry both nights.
Illiana Antique Power Association grounds
05:00 PM - 08:00 PM, every day through Dec 05, 2026.
Event Supported By
Illiana Antique Power Association
Illiana Antique Power Association grounds
986 West Brisco RoadWilliamsport, Indiana 47993