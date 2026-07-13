Cody Bolden & The Roadhands at Knickerbocker Saloon

Cody Bolden and The Roadhands are an Atlanta-based country outfit blending traditional country, heartfelt ballads, classic honky-tonk, and Southern storytelling.

Since releasing their debut album Roadhand in 2021, the band has established itself through road-tested performances, vivid songwriting, and a deep appreciation for country music's rich traditions.

Their sophomore album, Keep on Working, expanded their reach throughout Texas and the Southeast, while appearances at the Tennessee Music and Motorcycle Revival and FloydFest helped introduce their music to new audiences.

Their third full-length album, Menace to Myself, arrives October 3, 2026.

Glide Magazine described the band's single "Lightning In A Bottle" as "a hard-hitting work of guitar-soaked Southern rock. For fans of groups like Blackberry Smoke, Gov’t Mule, and even Pony Bradshaw, this song will definitely hit home with its balance of poignant, haunting lyrics and plenty of bluesy guitar shredding. The band also works in a healthy dose of country swagger, ultimately making for the kind of tune well-suited for big rowdy crowds or dark and smoky bars."