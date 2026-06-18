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Community Ice Cream Social

Community Ice Cream Social

Join us at the Haan for National Ice Cream Day—a celebration of art, community, & our favorite summer treat!

July 19th from 2-4pm, families & guests of all ages are invited to enjoy an afternoon at the Museum featuring tours, games, arts & crafts, & of course...

ICE CREAM!!!

The Haan Musuem of Indiana Art
02:00 PM - 04:00 PM on Sun, 19 Jul 2026

Event Supported By

The Haan Museum of Indiana Art

Artist Group Info

operations@haanmuseum.org
The Haan Musuem of Indiana Art
920 State St.
Lafayette, Indiana 47905
7657426449
marketing@haanmuseum.org
https://haanmuseum.org