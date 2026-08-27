Concert/ Amy Lavere and Will Sexton at People's Brewing

Amy Lavere and Will Sexton return to People's Brewing Company Tuesday October 6th!

NOTE: As of October 6th Tuesday night music will resume winter hours. Doors open at 5pm and music will be from 6pm to 8pm.

Doors 5pm / Music 6pm / 21+

A Mom&Pop Production

Just when you think Amy LaVere is at the top of her craft, it grows into something even more powerful. Her writing is original and timeless, making her well known among songwriters and critics alike. NPR’s Robert Siegel says she “specializes in lyrics that are more barbed than her sweet soprano prepares you for.” Amos Perinne of No Depression writes “Her songs have a level of detail comparable to a photo. LaVere has a knack for documenting simple moments and making them riveting. ”Her growing catalog of material and steady critical acclaim suggest a first-tier presence on the Americana and indie-folk circuits.” The Dean of American Rock Critics, Robert Chritgan, writes, "She's a cryptically homespun singer-songwriter with a good witch's soul."