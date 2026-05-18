Concert/ Chicago Street Orchestra (Afrobeat/ Cumbia/ Jazz) at People's Brewing

Chicago Street Orchestra return to People's Brewing Company in Lafayette, IN Tuesday June 23rd!

This Chicago-based band of veteran musicians perform music from the African diaspora, including salsa, cumbia, samba, and funk. The group is composed of friends who enjoy spreading joy through music and are known for playing live at various Chicago venues, often mixing in pop hits with their core repertoire

Doors 6pm / Music 7pm / $15.59 ADV (All fees and taxes included) / 21+

A Mom&Pop Production