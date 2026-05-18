Concert/ Chicago Street Orchestra (Afrobeat/ Cumbia/ Jazz) at People's Brewing
Concert/ Chicago Street Orchestra (Afrobeat/ Cumbia/ Jazz) at People's Brewing
Chicago Street Orchestra return to People's Brewing Company in Lafayette, IN Tuesday June 23rd!
This Chicago-based band of veteran musicians perform music from the African diaspora, including salsa, cumbia, samba, and funk. The group is composed of friends who enjoy spreading joy through music and are known for playing live at various Chicago venues, often mixing in pop hits with their core repertoire
Doors 6pm / Music 7pm / $15.59 ADV (All fees and taxes included) / 21+
A Mom&Pop Production
People's Brewing Company
06:00 PM - 09:00 PM on Tue, 23 Jun 2026
Event Supported By
Mom & Pop Productions
People's Brewing Company
2006 N 9th StreetLafayette, Indiana 47905
8332961918
jim@peoplesbrew.com