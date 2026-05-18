Concert/ Chicha Roots (Psychedelic Cumbia/Chicha) at People's Brewing

Chicago's Chicha Roots debut at People's Brewing Tuesday July 7th! Prepare yourselves for a night full of psyched out Cumbia, Chicha, and Rock&Roll!

Doors 6pm / Music 7pm

A Mom&Pop Production

Chicha Roots is an eclectic band whose live repertoire includes classics of psychedelic cumbia, Amazonian cumbia, and chicha from the golden age of peruvian cumbia, late 1970s and early 1980s. Based in Chicago, the band has at times included members from various countries such as Peru, Ecuador, Bolivia, Mexico.