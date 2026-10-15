Concert/ Davey and the Midnights at Poeple's Brewing

Davey and the Midnights return to People's Live Tuesday December 15th! Always a fun shindig when these fellas in are in town and are excited to be hosting them once again!

Doors 5pm / music 6pm / 21+ / $11ADV in the taproom / $14DOS

A Mom&Pop Production

Davey Allen is a versatile songwriter, musician, and artist. His work is deeply rooted in the vast American songbook. Allen has played music professionally for the past 20 years, the last six with Davey and The Midnights. The band formed on the west-side of Los Angeles, California in 2017. The group immediately set out to establish themselves as one of the hardest working Americana bands in Southern California. They’ve toured up and down the Western US coast, the deserts of the Southwest, the Rocky Mountains, the cornfields of the Midwest, and through the musical heartland of the US South. Since 2021 the band has called Indianapolis, Indiana home.

Davey and The Midnights have shared the stage with acts such as Kelsey Waldon, Dale Watson, Jesse Daniel, Nikki Lane, TK and the Holy Know-Nothings, the Cordovas, Cristina Vane, Chris Pierce, Rob Leines, and Izaak Opatz. Their emotionally charged, high energy performances are not to be missed.

Davey has also toured extensively as a solo artist and as keyboardist for rock hall of famer Eric Burdon. In addition, he has toured as a member of the San Francisco rock band The Stone Foxes. Davey is an advocate of many social causes and has previously donated a portion of his album sales to the Dolores Huerta Foundation and the Citizen Potawatomi Nation Cultural Center.