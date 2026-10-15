Concert/ Fergus Daly Band (Folk/ Americana) at People's Brewing

Fergus Daly Band returns to People's taproom for two intimate set of original tunes!

Join us for the last Tuesday of the year on December 29th w/ this super talented group from right here in Lafayette!

Doors 5pm / Music 6pm / $11ADV at People's / $13.44 online / 21+

It began in Portland, Oregon when Fergus bought a 4 track reel to reel and began to write songs. In '99, the first incarnation of what was to become the FERGUS DALY BAND released the album Outrider with current bass player, Zach Coles, and fiddler, Jessica Billey. Now years later with a SXSW performance and featured songs in the movie Jackie and Ryan behind them, the FERGUS DALY BAND is set to release a full length album recorded in Nashville, TN. The band now consists of core members Zach Coles on bass, Mike Dunkle On drums, Rob Reason on guitar and vocals, and Fergus Daly as lead singer and guitarist.