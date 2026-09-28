Concert/ Green Room Rockers (Ska/Rocksteady) at People's Brewing

Can you believe It's been 11 years since Green Room Rockers have performed at People's?!?! We all figured it was time to change that as it's been too long and will be welcoming them back on Tuesday October 13th!

Doors 5pm / Music 6pm / 21+ / $13 ADV at People's / $15.59 ADV Online

A Mom&Pop Production

From the Muddy Banks of the Wabash River comes the Soul Sonic, Blues Drenched, Sounds of Reggae and Ska that is the Green Room Rockers. Tuff concrete for your dancing feet thats served hot by the slice, for the Right Price.

Honest, raw sounds in an age of plastic and bling. This is the Hoosier Homegrown.

It all began in the (219) around 2001 with a few bedroom sessions (which happened to be painted green) between a few friends. After years of neglect and what could only be explained as providence, GRR became a reality in 2006.