Concert/ Ha Ha Tonka (Folk/ Rock&Roll) at People's Brewing

A very special, intimate evening with Missouri's Ha Ha Tonka at People's Brewing! Tuesday November 17th!! Stoked on their return and happy they want to keep coming back! They just don't play small venues like People's y'all! It's a treat!

Doors 5pm / Music 6pm / $16 ADV Taproom / $18.82 online / 21+

A Mom&Pop Production

Coming straight out of the Ozarks in southern Missouri, Ha Ha Tonka specialize in wide open, effortless anthems that owe as much to high and lonesome Ozarks mountain music as straight up rock‘n’roll. Over their history, Ha Ha Tonka has recorded 5 critically acclaimed albums, toured the world, played Lollapalooza and Austin City Limits, appeared on late-night TV on CONAN as well as on Anthony Bourdain's No Reservations. Through it all, these Ozarks natives have made friends, found love, started families, and grown and matured together. During the pandemic, the band finished their 6th studio album!