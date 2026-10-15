Concert/ Jazz night w/ Crik's Up at People's Brewing
Concert/ Jazz night w/ Crik's Up at People's Brewing
Join us for a special holiday Jazz Night at People's Brewing Company with local super group Crick's up and friends! They'll be mixing it up with some holiday tunes as well as some Jazz favorites!
Doors 5pm / music 6pm / 21+ / $11ADV in the taproom / $13.44 online
A Mom&Pop Production
People's Brewing Company
05:00 PM - 08:00 PM on Tue, 22 Dec 2026
Event Supported By
Mom & Pop Productions
People's Brewing Company
2006 N 9th StreetLafayette, Indiana 47905
8332961918
jim@peoplesbrew.com